Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after buying an additional 943,720 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 637,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,927,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

