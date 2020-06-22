Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

MSFT opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

