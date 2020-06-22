International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $187,122,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of IP opened at $34.86 on Monday. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

