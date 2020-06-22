International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,122,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.86 on Monday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

