INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IKTSY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

IKTSY stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.