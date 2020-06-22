Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $61,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $286.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.84. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

