Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,438 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,800. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

