iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 419,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,259.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,392,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after buying an additional 628,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 426,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

