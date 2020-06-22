Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post sales of $6.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $25.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $26.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

JBL stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Jabil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 306,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jabil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

