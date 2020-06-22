Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of JBL opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

