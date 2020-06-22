Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.86 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

