Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.46-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $33.51 on Monday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.