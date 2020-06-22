Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 26,211 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 86,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,127.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter.

SC opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

