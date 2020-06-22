Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 582 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,419,000 after buying an additional 384,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $162.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average of $153.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

