Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

