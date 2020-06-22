Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in BCE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

BCE stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

