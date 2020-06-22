Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,631 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.31 on Monday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

