Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 475.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 406,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.