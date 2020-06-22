Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at $183,378.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,884 shares of company stock worth $11,737,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

