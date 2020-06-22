Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

