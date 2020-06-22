Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,649,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.