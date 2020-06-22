Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 262.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

SNX stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.