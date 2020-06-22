Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Navient worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Navient by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.78 on Monday. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

