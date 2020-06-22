Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

