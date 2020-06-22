Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 284,747 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of LHC Group worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $168.83 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens cut their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.