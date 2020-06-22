Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of National Presto Industries worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK opened at $84.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.78. National Presto Industries Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.