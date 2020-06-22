Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,139 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $160,377,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after acquiring an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

PFG stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

