Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.