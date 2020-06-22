Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mongodb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $205.94 on Monday. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,500 shares of company stock worth $23,945,097. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

