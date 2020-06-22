Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,089 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.