Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $90.76 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

