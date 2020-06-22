Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 629,466 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

MASI opened at $226.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.44. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,033 shares of company stock worth $69,004,749. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

