Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after buying an additional 352,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,551,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,973,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,684,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

VNO stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

