Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.32 Million in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 159,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 82.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 157,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $681.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $98,850. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

