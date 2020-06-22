Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 15.07% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FLAX opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.