Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,641 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $401.81 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.80 and a 200-day moving average of $435.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

