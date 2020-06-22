Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 317.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

