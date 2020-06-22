Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,028 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $303.62 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $318.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.77.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

