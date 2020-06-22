Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

