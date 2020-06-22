Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $144.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.87. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

ESLT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

