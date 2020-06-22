Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 127,403 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

