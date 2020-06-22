Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 15,181 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,476 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,634. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

Shares of COUP opened at $258.86 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

