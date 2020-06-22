Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,797,561 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.51% of Celestica worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,432 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 325.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 980,081 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 701,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 708,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE:CLS opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $825.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.18. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

