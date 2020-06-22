Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,209,523 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 91.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,209,523 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

