Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 29,344 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $107.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

