Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 332,382 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,382 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.