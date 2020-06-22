Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,555,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,086,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,188 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 533.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 84,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

