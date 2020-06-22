Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,707 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

NYSE:KDP opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

