Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,262,770 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,262,770 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $66.54 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

