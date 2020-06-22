Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 67,662 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,662 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,747,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

